New sensory gym coming to Cape Girardeau will provide a safe space for children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A unique new gym opens soon in Cape Girardeau and it’s more than just a playground for kids.

Leo’s Sensory Gym is designed for kids with sensory disorders--like autism or ADHD--and will help improve fine motor skills and coordination.

Activities offered include a sensory swing, a jungle gym and a trampoline.

Owner Tara Kelley shared the inspiration behind her idea.

”My son Leo--he’s three and he has autism--so he was the inspiration for a place like this for kids that might have autism or ADHD or sensory processing disorders, because they don’t necessarily like to play on the same type of equipment or play the same way that other kids would,” Kelley said. “So I just wanted to give them a place that they could do what they’d like to do without being judged.”

The gym will provide a learning environment as well, according to Kelley.

”A lot of the toys, they are just toys for the most part, but they are also toys that I’ve learned that when he was in therapy when we lived in Oklahoma, that a lot of his therapists used to help with their motor skills, you know their balance and other things like that,” Kelley said. “So there are a lot of toys that they would use in a therapy environment, so they do help them learn and with motor skills and other things also. Hopefully it’ll help them also, as well as them having fun.”

Kelley said she hopes the gym will help other parents who struggle to find a place for their children to play, and build a community of families who understand each other.

Leo’s Sensory Gym will open Saturday, February 25.

