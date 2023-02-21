Heartland Votes

7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in 3-alarm blaze at Cincinnati high-rise

Nine people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire at a high-rise...
Nine people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire at a high-rise condominium building in College Hill early Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.(Cincinnati Fire Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire at a 180-unit high-rise condominium building in College Hill early Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out shortly after 1 a.m. on the first floor at Hammond North Condominiums on Hamilton Avenue, Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagner tells FOX19 NOW.

A total of 65 firefighters responded, along with the American Red Cross.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the first floor, but smoke damage spread throughout the building, he said.

Seven residents were hurt - one seriously - and taken to local hospitals, he said. Two firefighters also were treated for minor burns.

All are expected to recover, according to the assistant fire chief.

Dozens of residents were evacuated from the building, some with the assistance of firefighters, Flagler said.

Residents waited on Metro buses parked nearby.

Several of them will be displaced from five to six condos, but several of the residents were permitted to return to their units by 4:30 a..m Tuesday.

Fire officials believe at least 3 apartments were involved in the fire initially, including one unit that was vacant.

“The firefighters did a really good job knocking down the fire. It was a pretty intense fire at the beginning when they arrived and they put the fire out quickly,” he said.

