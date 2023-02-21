Heartland Votes

Mo. Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of KC police officer, K-9

The flags will be at half-staff on Wednesday, February 22, the day Officer Muhlbauer is laid to...
The flags will be at half-staff on Wednesday, February 22, the day Officer Muhlbauer is laid to rest.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at half-staff at all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte Counties in honor of Kansas City Police Department Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ.

The flags will be at half-staff on Wednesday, February 22, the day Officer Muhlbauer is laid to rest.

“Officer James Muhlbauer devoted his life to protecting the residents of Kansas City, and for 20 years, he excelled in his chosen profession, putting service to his community at the forefront of all he did,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “For the last year, Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ worked as inseparable partners and guardians of the community. They died senselessly, but we will forever remember their contributions to the betterment of Kansas City and Missouri.”

According to the release, Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were on duty with the Kansas City PD on Feb. 15 when a speeding driver hit the police vehicle they were in, fatally injuring Muhlbauer and Champ.

Officer Muhlbauer, 42, entered the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in December 2002 and was commissioned as a Kansas City police officer on June 27, 2003. In 2014, he was responsible for the arrest of a notorious killer who was convicted of murdering five people.

Police K-9 Champ was trained in Houston, Texas, and began working for KCPD on January 20, 2022, when Champ was assigned to partner with Officer Muhlbauer. K-9 Champ was certified as a dual purpose narcotics and patrol canine from the National Police Canine Association.

The Kansas City Police Department serves portions of the four counties, and Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ had worked in all four.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Byron Gardner was charged with domestic assault first and armed criminal action.
Man charged after domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau led to stabbing
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway

Latest News

Byron Gardner was charged with domestic assault first and armed criminal action.
Man charged after domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau led to stabbing
A longtime volunteer at the Herrin House of Hope died after a truck crashed into the building.
Founder of Herrin House of Hope dies after truck crashes into building
A man was charged after police say a domestic dispute led to a stabbing.
Cape Girardeau stabbing suspect identified, charged
Should beef producers sell directly to consumers? Research from Caleb Robertson | By The Bushel...
Should beef producers sell directly to consumers? Research from Caleb Robertson | By The Bushel 2/21