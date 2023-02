CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Boys District basketball playoffs opened up Monday night at Saxony Lutheran H.S.

Here’s a look at the opening night scores:

Class 3 District 2 Boys District Basketball

Woodland-94

Chaffee-49

Saxony Lutheran-67

Scott City-44

Valle Catholic-61

Kelly-55

