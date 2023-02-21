KYTC offers reward to catch copper wire thieves targeting highway lights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and prosecution of thieves targeting copper wire from interstate highway lighting systems.

This is double the amount first offered in 2014.

KYTC reports thieves continue to break into lighting systems and junction boxes to pull, cut and strip the wires, which can be sold as scrap metal to recycling facilities in and out of the state.

The transportation cabinet says the damages caused by the culprits exceeds $3,000.

In the Louisville area, KYTC reports thieves have stripped light poles and junction boxes of about 94,000 feet of copper wire – nearly 18 miles’ worth. The damage estimate to date is close to $380,000.

“Thieves are netting only a fraction of what it costs our taxpayers to fix broken infrastructure and to replace wire,” said KYTC Office of Inspector General Director Maryellen Mynear. “We’re working with recyclers, local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security to crack down on the illegal sale of stolen wire, and we appreciate the public’s help in preventing these crimes.”

If caught, the thief or thieves could face Class D felony charges, which carry possible prison sentences of five to 10 years.

The thefts not only affect taxpayers, but it is also a safety issue.

KYTC says the crime takes a toll on highway safety when major interchanges are left darkened. This endangers the public and puts drivers at risk.

Thieves also run the risk of electrocution, especially from high voltage lines.

Kentuckians are urged to contact any suspicious activity or crime to local police, report wire thefts at Kentucky interchanges to KYTC Office of Inspector General (OIG) Office at 502-330-7506 and contact the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at 877-FOR-KYTC to report dark intersections.

