Investigation underway after body found in Carterville, Ill.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.

According to a release from Carterville police, they responded to the 100 block of Timber Trail around 8:07 a.m. on Monday, February 20 for a report of a body in a backyard.

The body of a male was removed from the scene and taken to the Williamson County Coroner’s Office in Marion.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to police, foul play is not suspected at this time, but the incident is under investigation.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit and Williamson County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

