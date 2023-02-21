Intersection of Olivet Church Rd., Hansen Rd. closed due to semi crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The intersection of Olivet Church Road and Hansen Road is closed due to a crash involving a semi.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, a tractor trailer is blocking the intersection and roads.

They said wreckers are en route to clear the road, but it’s expected to be closed for about 2 hours, or around 5 p.m.

