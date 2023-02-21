Heartland Votes

Intersection of Olivet Church Rd., Hansen Rd. closed due to semi crash

According to deputies, a tractor trailer is blocking the intersection of Olivet Church Road and...
According to deputies, a tractor trailer is blocking the intersection of Olivet Church Road and Hansen Road.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The intersection of Olivet Church Road and Hansen Road is closed due to a crash involving a semi.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, a tractor trailer is blocking the intersection and roads.

They said wreckers are en route to clear the road, but it’s expected to be closed for about 2 hours, or around 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Byron Gardner was charged with domestic assault first and armed criminal action.
Man charged after domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau led to stabbing
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway

Latest News

The telecommunications service provider announced a $2.3 million expansion project that will...
Ritter Communications in Jackson, Mo. announces expansion project and donation
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a backyard in Carterville.
Body found in Carterville, Ill. identified; investigation underway
A man will be sentenced in May after he admitted to having a fully automatic Glock pistol...
Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty, admits to having machine gun during Oct. traffic stop
Byron Gardner was charged with domestic assault first and armed criminal action.
Man charged after domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau led to stabbing