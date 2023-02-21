Intersection of Olivet Church Rd., Hansen Rd. closed due to semi crash
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The intersection of Olivet Church Road and Hansen Road is closed due to a crash involving a semi.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, a tractor trailer is blocking the intersection and roads.
They said wreckers are en route to clear the road, but it’s expected to be closed for about 2 hours, or around 5 p.m.
