Heartland Votes

‘Inert’ grenade found in Columbia, Illinois

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A grenade was found in the woods in Columbia, Illinois, on Monday.

Kids in the woods near the 400 block of Burroughs in Columbia, Illinois, found the grenade just after 1 p.m.

Chief Jason Donjon of the Columbia Police Department said police responded to the scene and contacted Scott Air Force Base to retrieve it. The immediate area around the grenade was evacuated until they arrived.

Members from Scott Air Force Base got the grenade and said it was “inert,” meaning it didn’t have explosives inside the grenade.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested
On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Officers learned the stabbing victim was involved in a domestic dispute with a family member in...
Domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau led to stabbing, police say
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

Latest News

Firefighters urge farmers to take caution when working in grain bins
Firefighters urge caution around grain bins
The Scott City Police Department is upgrading their technology used for issuing traffic tickets.
Scott City Police Department upgrading its technology
The dept. is upgrading the technology used for issuing traffic tickets.
Scott City Police upgrading technology
Friends, family and strangers alike are showing their support for former President Jimmy...
Carter’s decision to receive hospice care sparks discussion about benefits for terminally ill
911 services for Scott County are currently handled by the Sheriff’s Office, the Sikeston...
Scott County 911 Dispatch Center future still unknown