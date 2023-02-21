Guns n’ Roses coming to Busch Stadium this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gun n’ Roses will be performing at Busch Stadium in September, it was announced Tuesday.

The stop is part of the band’s 2023 World Tour, which will launch on June 5 in Tel Aviv. The band will be at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 9. A presale for tickets starts Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. General tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be found by clicking here.

Guns ‘n Roses was performing at Riverport in 1991 when the Riverport Riot broke out. The band did not play again in St. Louid for more than 20 years after the riot.

