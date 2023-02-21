First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

It will be dry but a little cooler today, ahead of a warm and windy Wednesday. A light northeast breeze behind yesterday’s weak frontal boundary should limit afternoon highs to the 50s north and 60s south, but this is still about 10 degrees above average. Changes start to develop tonight as south winds kick in…it will become cloudy and breezy air temps gradually rising. On Wednesday an approaching weather system will give us warm but mostly cloudy and windy conditions. In addition, a few showers and thunderstorms are likely to move in from the west. Currently we are not outlooked for severe, but a few thunderstorms could produce some strong wind gusts.

Thursday is shaping up to be a dry and mild but windy day, ahead of a dry but sharp cold front. Thursday night into Friday will be much cooler, with temps back below freezing by Friday morning. As we go through the weekend into early next week a series of weather systems will bring occasional rain chances at times Saturday through Monday….with slowly moderating temps.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.