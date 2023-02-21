Heartland Votes

First Alert: Slightly cooler ahead of warm, windy Wednesday

A light northeast breeze will cool temperatures slightly today, but it will still be warm for...
A light northeast breeze will cool temperatures slightly today, but it will still be warm for this time of year.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A light northeast breeze will cool temperatures slightly today, but it will still be warm for this time of year.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s north to 60s south. This is about 10 degrees above average for February.

Changes start to develop tonight as south winds kick in.

Clouds will begin to increase along with gradually rising breezy air temps.

Wednesday will be warm, but mostly cloudy and windy.

A few showers and thunderstorms are also likely.

At this time, the Heartland is outlooked for severe weather, but a few thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts.

Thursday is looking dry, mild and windy ahead of a sharp and dry cold front.

It will be much cooler Thursday night into Friday, with temps back below freezing by Friday morning. 

Looking ahead to the weekend and next week, a series of weather systems will bring occasional rain chances at times Saturday through Monday, with slowly moderating temps.

