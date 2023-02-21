Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty, admits to having machine gun during Oct. traffic stop

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man will be sentenced in May after he admitted to having a fully automatic Glock pistol during a traffic stop in October.

According to a release from U.S. States Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 21-year-old Kaydence K. Robertson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun.

Fleming admitted that he was inside a speeding vehicle that was pulled over by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23, 2022.

A deputy found a .45-caliber Glock pistol modified with an illegal 3D-printed “switch” to make it fully automatic. According to Robertson’s plea, the deputy also found marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, oxycodone and a 9mm Glock pistol.

According to the release, glock switches are sometimes referred to as “auto sears,” and are considered machine guns under federal law, even if not installed in a firearm.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced May 15.

Fleming’s office said the charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.

