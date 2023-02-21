‘Amazing technology’ | Tenn. fire crews use drones to find missing child

HIWASSEE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fire crews used drone technology to find a missing child, according to an announcement.

Hiwassee Dam Fire Department officials said they joined the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association over a year ago but had not needed them until Tuesday night.

Hamilton County Emergency Management crews responded to the situation from Chattanooga and immediately deployed two drones to help search for the child.

The drones flew in grid patterns for two hours, officials said, until one of the drones picked up a heat signature, which appeared to be a body lying in the fetal position.

The user of the drone marked the GPS coordinates where the child was, which lead ground search crews to find him.

The child was transported to Cherokee County EMS medics for evaluation, officials said.

“After a long ground search, the young man was found in good shape,” HDFD officials said.

Crews with the Wolf Creek Fire Department, Culberson Fire Department and Copper Basin Fire and Rescue also responded.

Words cannot express how we feel right now. After a long ground search, the young man was found in good shape. Thanks to... Posted by Hiwassee Dam Fire Department on Monday, February 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.