U.S. 60 blocked west of Kevil, Ky. due to large piece of construction equipment

The blockage was caused by a large piece of construction/mining equipment that slid off a truck...
The blockage was caused by a large piece of construction/mining equipment that slid off a truck on U.S. 60.(KYTC)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The blockage was caused by a large piece of construction/mining equipment that slid off a truck on U.S. 60.

The area affected is at the intersection with Clarkline Road near the 15-mile marker in Ballard Co.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the oversized load weighs 147,000 pounds.  A recovery crew is en route from Evansville, Indiana.

The release said the blockage will take an estimated 6 hours, at around 11 p.m., to be cleared.

KYTC is diverting traffic between Wickliffe and Paducah to a detour at KY 286 and U.S. 62. They are asking trucks to use extra caution along the detour.

A map indicating the location of the blockage will be posted shortly at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1, according to the release.

