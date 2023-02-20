Heartland Votes

Teenager visiting St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car while walking to hotel

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.(GoFundMe)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenage girl from Tennessee who was in downtown St. Louis for a volleyball tournament was hit by a car Saturday night.

Janae Edmondson was critically injured when she was hit by the car at 11th and St. Charles around 8:40 p.m. According to St. Louis police, the car ran a yield sign at the intersection, hit Edmondson, a parked car and then rolled onto its roof.

The 23-year-old driver of the car and a passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was later arrested for second-degree assault.

Edmondson suffered critical injuries to her legs, police said. According to a gofundme account created to help the Edmondson family with medical expenses, the 16-year-old and her family were walking back to their hotel after the first day of the volleyball tournament when she was hit.

