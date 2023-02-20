Heartland Votes

Surveillance investigation led to police chase in Mount Vernon

Police were conducting surveillance that was part of on-going investigations involving illegal firearms usage and possession.(source: WTOC)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police were conducting surveillance that was part of on-going investigations involving illegal firearms usage and possession.

On February 19 around 3:00 p.m., the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit were conducting surveillance on an apartment at 4104 Willow Springs.

During the surveillance, detectives and patrol officers observed a vehicle leaving the apartment and conducted a traffic stop.

The vehicle did not stop and fled from the officers.

According to a release on the Mt. Vernon Sheriff’s Office Facebook, three people exited the vehicle after driving a short distance, and began to flee on foot. Officers chased the subjects on foot and apprehended all three.

One of the subjects, a 17-year-old male, was found in possession of a loaded, stolen handgun.

The male was processed at the Mt. Vernon Police Dept. and then taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, resisting arrest, and aggravated fleeing.

The other two subjects were charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.

The release also stated that based on information obtained during the investigation, the detectives were able to secure a search warrant for the apartment at 4104 Willow Springs.

During the search, officers found another illegal firearm, a rifle, inside.

Charges related to the search warrant are pending.

