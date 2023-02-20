Heartland Votes

Southern Illinois men’s basketball shot at the buzzer no good in loss to Bradley

Braves defeat Salukis 50-48
Bradley vs. Southern Illinois.
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In a physical battle Southern Illinois came up one defensive stop short against Bradley on Saturday, 50-48.

Bradley defeats SIU 50-48.

Tied at 46 with 36 seconds remaining Marcus Domask found a cutting Clarence Rupert for the dunk to give SIU a 2-point lead.

However, on the ensuing Bradley possession, Rienk Mast buried a three-pointer and got fouled in the process. Mast sunk his free throw to put the Braves in front by two with 20.6 to play.

Going on the attack the Salukis got a couple quality shots off including an open three, but could not convert. After a defensive rebound for Bradley and a quick foul by Southern Illinois, the Braves went back to the free throw line with 4.1 left on the clock.

They missed both, and Jawaun Newton grabbed the rebound for the Salukis.

SIU had two timeouts remaining, but Bryan Mullins decided not to use them.

Newton got a shot off with just over one second left, but it ricocheted off the backboard and down the court.

The loss drops SIU down to 3rd place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Next up for the Salukis is their final home game Wednesday night against Northern Iowa.

