SIUC Theater & Dance bringing ‘The Mousetrap’ to McLeod Theater

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A popular murder mystery is coming to a stage near you in March.

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Theater and Dance program is bringing their production of “The Mousetrap” to McLeod Theater.

Agatha Christie’s iconic mystery of seven snowbound strangers and murder will take action Tuesday, March 7, 8 and 9.

All shows starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $8 for students.

For more information on tickets, click here.

