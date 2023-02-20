Heartland Votes

Single-vehicle collision resulted in injury after avoiding a dog in the road

Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle injury collision near Dr. Melvin Road and State Route 97.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle injury collision near Dr. Melvin Road and State Route 97.

On February 18, around 11:00 a.m., the deputies responded to Kila Wiggins, 22, from Sedalia, Ky. who was involved in the collision.

The deputies discovered Wiggins swerved to avoid hitting a dog, causing her vehicle to exit the roadway. After she left the roadway, Wiggins drove through a ditch, crossed a field and entered a yard on the right side of the roadway.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Wiggins attempted to slow her vehicle and re-enter the roadway, but was unsuccessful. Wiggins crossed back over State Route 97 and crossed the ditch on the left side of the roadway, before crossing an elevated driveway, stopping in a residential yard.

Wiggins was evaluated at the scene and transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS for a possible head injury. Authorities believe she lost consciousness during the collision.

