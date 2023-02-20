Heartland Votes

SEMO Dance students hold Winter Dance Collection

Southeast Missouri State University dance students held their annual Winter Dance Collection on Sunday, Feb. 19.
By Heartland News
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University dance students had a busy night Sunday doing what they do, dancing the night away.

The Annual Winter Dance Collection took place on Sunday, February 19.

It’s an event that takes weeks worth of preparation, requiring students to learn a great deal of chorography.

This year’s show featured original work by choreographer Mike Esperanza, the director of the Bare Dance Company. It was also a chance for students and faculty to create their own original dances.

The next dance showcase, the annual ‘Fall for dance’ is coming up later in the fall.

