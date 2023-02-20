Heartland Votes

Accused catalytic converter thief gets ‘bite to the biscuit’ by K-9; sheriff’s dept. post goes viral

Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County...
Kevin Moore, of Desloge, Mo., was arrested after an encounter with St. Francois County Sheriff's Department K-9 TEO on Monday morning, Feb. 20.(Source: St. Francois County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into recent catalytic converter thefts in St. Francois County is getting some extra attention online.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department posted a step-by-step account on Facebook of how deputies and their K-9 took the accused theft suspect into custody.

As of Monday before 12 p.m., the post has more than 1,000 reactions, 370 comments and 700 shares.

A photo of the suspect adds a visual.

It all started when the sheriff’s department received reports of catalytic converters being stolen from the Park Hills area between Saturday, February 18 through Monday, Feb. 20.

Investigators said a thief driving a UTV was targeting the area.

Early Monday morning, deputies and Park Hills Police officers said they tracked down the suspect on a UTV, which led to a chase.

The chase ended on Hovis Farm Road where a St. Francois County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was waiting.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as Kevin Moore of Desloge, got off of the UTV and ran away.

St. Francois County Sheriff’s K-9 TEO was sent after Moore when he did not listen to commands to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore tried to attack TEO, but the K-9 got the upper-hand.

Moore was then taken into custody and then onto a hospital for treatment for his injury.

The sheriff’s department doesn’t directly say what the injury was in their Facebook post, but insinuates Moore was “caught by jewels.”

They explain that police K-9s are trained to take down suspects in certain areas of the body and will do so by any means when a suspect tries to fight them, “even if that means a bite to the biscuit.”

Moore is being held in the St. Francois County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Dorsey Hutson was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center, where he faces charges...
Kentucky man arrested on charges of Imprisonment and Assault
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Latest News

A crash involving a log truck is blocking KY 453/Iuka Road near the intersection with Dry...
Log truck crash closes KY 453/Iuka Rd. in Livingston County
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Theater and Dance program is bringing their...
SIUC Theater & Dance bringing ‘The Mousetrap’ to McLeod Theater
Southeast Missouri State University dance students held their annual Winter Dance Collection on...
SEMO Dance students hold Winter Dance Collection
Small business owners and shoppers gathered at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau Sunday,...
Boutique Bash held in Cape Girardeau