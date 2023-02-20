Heartland Votes

Marion, Ill. police registering bicycles

If you own a bicycle in Marion, police are asking you to register it.
If you own a bicycle in Marion, police are asking you to register it.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - If you own a bicycle in Marion, police are asking you to register it.

Marion police hope that registering bikes will help reduce theft.

They said all you have to do is fill out paperwork, grab the serial number off of your bike and then officers will ad a sticker onto your bike.

Currently, officers are asking Marion residents only to bring in their bikes for registration.

