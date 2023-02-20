Marion, Ill. police registering bicycles

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - If you own a bicycle in Marion, police are asking you to register it.

Marion police hope that registering bikes will help reduce theft.

They said all you have to do is fill out paperwork, grab the serial number off of your bike and then officers will ad a sticker onto your bike.

Currently, officers are asking Marion residents only to bring in their bikes for registration.

