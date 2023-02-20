Maple Syrup Festival March 25-26 at SIU’s Touch of Nature

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual Maple Syrup Festival is set for March 25-26 at Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center.

Open to the public, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the site, located about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.

According to a release from SIU, the weekend will be full of activities, many of which are free, and a breakfast featuring homemade pancakes and maple syrup harvested at the center.

You can register online for the breakfast. Tickets are $15 for ages 11 and older and $8 for ages 4-10. Children 3 and younger can eat free.

One event includes lumberjack games by the SIU Forestry Club. There will also be children’s activities, vendors, artisans and more.

There will also be live music scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Maple Syrup Festival or to register for the breakfast, visit www.ton.siu.edu, call 618-453-1121 or email tonec@siu.edu.

