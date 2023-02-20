Heartland Votes

Maple Syrup Festival March 25-26 at SIU’s Touch of Nature

The annual Maple Syrup Festival is set for March 25-26 at Southern Illinois University’s Touch...
The annual Maple Syrup Festival is set for March 25-26 at Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The annual Maple Syrup Festival is set for March 25-26 at Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center.

Open to the public, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the site, located about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.

According to a release from SIU, the weekend will be full of activities, many of which are free, and a breakfast featuring homemade pancakes and maple syrup harvested at the center.

You can register online for the breakfast. Tickets are $15 for ages 11 and older and $8 for ages 4-10. Children 3 and younger can eat free.

One event includes lumberjack games by the SIU Forestry Club. There will also be children’s activities, vendors, artisans and more.

There will also be live music scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Maple Syrup Festival or to register for the breakfast, visit www.ton.siu.edu, call 618-453-1121 or email tonec@siu.edu.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Dorsey Hutson was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center, where he faces charges...
Kentucky man arrested on charges of Imprisonment and Assault
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Latest News

You can send us your fish fry event information to news@kfvs12.com.
Find a Heartland fish fry near you
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Theater and Dance program is bringing their...
SIUC Theater & Dance bringing ‘The Mousetrap’ to McLeod Theater
Many came out for the annual Swap Meet at the SEMO District Fair grounds on Sunday.
Many flock to 40th Annual Swap Meet in Cape Girardeau
Southeast Missouri State University dance students held their annual Winter Dance Collection on...
SEMO Dance students hold Winter Dance Collection