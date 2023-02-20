Heartland Votes

Many flock to 40th Annual Swap Meet in Cape Girardeau

Many came out for the annual Swap Meet at the SEMO District Fair grounds on Sunday.
By Heartland News
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was a busy Sunday at the SEMO District Fair grounds.

Many came out for the annual Swap Meet, where a variety of local and non-local vendors brought out their goods.

Items at the swap meet included motor vehicles, food trucks and antiques.

This year’s event was even more special. It marked the 40th year.

“We’ve been doing this swap meet for the last 40 years,” said one of the organizers. “It’s grown every year. It stays very low-key, but everything’s out here.”

Fans of the swap say they expect this tradition to continue for many more years.

