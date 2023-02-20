Heartland Votes

Log truck crash closes KY 453/Iuka Rd. in Livingston County

A crash involving a log truck is blocking KY 453/Iuka Road near the intersection with Dry...
A crash involving a log truck is blocking KY 453/Iuka Road near the intersection with Dry Bridge Road between Smithland and KY 937/Cut-Off Road.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to clear a crash scene involving a log truck in Livingston County.

The crash is blocking KY 453/Iuka Road near the intersection with Dry Bridge Road between Smithland and KY 937/Cut-Off Road.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Iuka Rd. is expected to be closed to traffic until 12 p.m.

Drivers can detour by taking KY 937/Cut-Off Road and U.S. 60.

