Log truck crash closes KY 453/Iuka Rd. in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to clear a crash scene involving a log truck in Livingston County.

The crash is blocking KY 453/Iuka Road near the intersection with Dry Bridge Road between Smithland and KY 937/Cut-Off Road.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Iuka Rd. is expected to be closed to traffic until 12 p.m.

Drivers can detour by taking KY 937/Cut-Off Road and U.S. 60.

