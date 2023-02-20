Gov. Beshear to lead waterway development authority

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear was elected by the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority to serve as its chairman for 2023.

According to a release from the governor’s office, he helped implement the Kentucky Lake Research Project and restore tourism on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. He also awarded grants of $500,000 to four Kentucky riverports, including the Paducah-McCracken Riverport Authority.

The governor also announced that River View Coal LLC would create 260 new jobs and invest $35 million in Henderson County using the inland waterway system to ship coal.

Governor Beshear is the first and only chairman in the history of the Tenn-Tom Waterway to have had a parent previously serve as chairman, as well. Former Governor Steve Beshear, the governor’s father, served as chairman of the development authority in 2011 and 2015.

“The state of Kentucky has been blessed with tremendous water resources, which provides great opportunities for commerce, recreation and tourism. It is a pleasure to serve as chairman of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority for 2023 to help expand on those opportunities for future growth,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “Ports and waterways directly contribute $2.5 billion to the Kentucky economy and support over 15,000 Kentucky jobs. The Tenn-Tom Waterway provides a vital link to the Gulf of Mexico and the world to Kentucky business and industry. I look forward to working with the member states of the authority to promote our waterways while keeping focus on the authority’s stated mission.”

The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority is a four-state interstate compact comprising the states of Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.

It was ratified by Congress in 1958 to promote the development of the Tenn-Tom Waterway and its economic and trade potential.

Members include the governors of each member state and five appointees by the four governors for a total of 24 members. Chairmanship rotates annually among the four governors.

The waterway compact will also be led in 2023 by John McConnell of Murray, Kentucky, as vice-chairman and T.L. “Bud” Phillips of Columbus, Mississippi, who was re-elected as treasurer.

