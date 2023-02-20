Heartland Votes

First Alert: Morning sprinkles, patchy light rain possible; mild afternoon

Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A weak cold front is passing through the Heartland this morning.

A few sprinkles or patchy light rain is possible.

The front should move out quickly, making for a mostly dry and mild afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s and it will be less windy.

After a clear, cool night, Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs near 60 degrees.

The warmest days of the week looks to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be near 70 degrees or warmer on Wednesday, but it will be windy and unsettled with rain and thunderstorm chances. The First Alert Weather team will be keeping close eye for any possible severe storms.

Thursday will be mild and less active before temperatures cool down a bit on Friday into next weekend.

Rain chances pick up again next weekend as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Dorsey Hutson was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center, where he faces charges...
Kentucky man arrested on charges of Imprisonment and Assault

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunshine for today, along with breezy conditions
Today, there will be warmer temperatures heading to the Heartland. However, expect so see some...
First Alert: Sunshine and warm temps today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Freezing temps this morning, warming up by the afternoon