First Alert: Morning sprinkles, patchy light rain possible; mild afternoon

(KFVS) - A weak cold front is passing through the Heartland this morning.

A few sprinkles or patchy light rain is possible.

The front should move out quickly, making for a mostly dry and mild afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s and it will be less windy.

After a clear, cool night, Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs near 60 degrees.

The warmest days of the week looks to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be near 70 degrees or warmer on Wednesday, but it will be windy and unsettled with rain and thunderstorm chances. The First Alert Weather team will be keeping close eye for any possible severe storms.

Thursday will be mild and less active before temperatures cool down a bit on Friday into next weekend.

Rain chances pick up again next weekend as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.