First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Mild work week ahead.....could be some strong winds and storms by mid-week....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
This is shaping up to be a relatively mild work week,  at least by late winter standards.  This morning a weak ‘cold front’ is pushing through the area with a lot of high clouds and maybe a few sprinkles or some patchy light rain.  The light rain and clouds should move out pretty quickly however, making for a mostly dry and mild day with afternoon highs in the 60s and much less wind.   After a clear, cool night, Tuesday will be a touch cooler but dry and pleasant with highs near 60.

The warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday.  Highs on Wednesday look to be near 70° or even warmer.  However, it looks to be pretty windy and unsettled, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Will have to monitor for the severe potential.  Thursday will be mild and quiet, before we cool down a bit for Friday into next weekend.  Rain chances pick up again next weekend as well.

