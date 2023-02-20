First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

This is shaping up to be a relatively mild work week, at least by late winter standards. This morning a weak ‘cold front’ is pushing through the area with a lot of high clouds and maybe a few sprinkles or some patchy light rain. The light rain and clouds should move out pretty quickly however, making for a mostly dry and mild day with afternoon highs in the 60s and much less wind. After a clear, cool night, Tuesday will be a touch cooler but dry and pleasant with highs near 60.

The warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday look to be near 70° or even warmer. However, it looks to be pretty windy and unsettled, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Will have to monitor for the severe potential. Thursday will be mild and quiet, before we cool down a bit for Friday into next weekend. Rain chances pick up again next weekend as well.

