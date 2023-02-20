Heartland Votes

Domestic dispute in Cape Girardeau led to stabbing

Police responded to a local hospital regarding a stabbing victim.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to a local hospital regarding a stabbing victim.

On February 19, officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department discovered the victim was involved in a domestic dispute with a family member in the 0-100 block of Hazel Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

According to a release on the Cape Girardeau Police Dept. Facebook, during the dispute, the suspect assaulted the victim with a utility knife causing several deep lacerations to the victim’s face. The victim received medical treatment and was later released from the hospital.

The officers tried to make contact with the suspect, but the suspect had already fled from the scene.

Cape Girardeau Communications received a phone call giving a description of the vehicle the suspect was driving and the location, according to the release.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and took the suspect into custody. The suspect was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department and formal charges are pending.

