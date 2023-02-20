Heartland Votes

Conextion Community Resource Center temporarily closed after crash

Conextion Community Resource Center in Cape Giradeau is temporarily closed after a car crashed...
Conextion Community Resource Center in Cape Giradeau is temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building on Sunday, Feb. 19.(Source: KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A scary moment on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, February 19.

A car crashed into the Conextion Community Resource Center building.

According to the organization’s CEO, a driver attempted to swerve to avoid another accident and ended up crashing inside their building.

The CEO said the car crashed where people sit and desks are located, but thankfully no one was in the office.

No injuries were reported.

The center will be temporarily closed, and staff will continue working in other offices across Cape Girardeau.

