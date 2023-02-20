Heartland Votes

Cape Central girls swimming and diving wins multiple state championships

Tigers win first in diving and third in swimming as a team
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central girls swim and dive performed best when the stakes were highest at the State Championships this weekend at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Tommy-Anne Marriott won the individual title in diving and was named MVP. Lydia Cao also placed 5th. The duo’s scores propelled the Tigers to first place overall as a team in diving.

The 200 Freestyle Relay team of Addison and Sydney Ringwald, Emilie Dickson and Bella Pattengill won the state championship with a time of 1:38.52.

The 400 Freestyle Relay team of both Ringwalds, Dickson and Marianne Dean also won the title, and set a new state record in the process with a finishing time of 3:33.95.

All five swimmers competed in individual events as well:

  • Addison Ringwald - 200 Freestyle - 6th Place
  • Emilie Dickson - 200 IM - 5th Place
  • Marianne Dean - 200 IM - 10th Place
  • Sydney Ringwald - 50 Freestyle - 2nd Place
  • Emilie Dickson - 100 Butterfly - 4th Place
  • Sydney Ringwald - 100 Freestyle - 2nd Place
  • Bella Pattengill - 100 Freestyle - 11th Place
  • Addison Ringwald - 500 Freestyle - 9th Place
  • Marianne Dean - 500 Freestyle - 7th Place

Their efforts earned Cape Central 3rd Place overall as a team in swimming.

In addition to the medals and plaques, the Tigers earned 16 All-State honors.

