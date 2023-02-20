Boutique Bash held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Small business owners gathered at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau Sunday, February 19 for the Annual Boutique Bash.

The event is a chance for entrepreneurs to grow and check out new ideas, while showing off their own.

It’s also an opportunity for people in the community to come out and do a little shopping.

“This is kind of our yearly sale Boutique Bash, so it’s just a great way for businesses to get rid of some inventory that they have had for a while in their stores,” said one of the business owners. “It’s a great way to build relationships with customers and a great way to build your brand.”

This is the sixth year for the event.

