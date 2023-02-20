Boutique Bash held in Cape Girardeau
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Small business owners gathered at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau Sunday, February 19 for the Annual Boutique Bash.
The event is a chance for entrepreneurs to grow and check out new ideas, while showing off their own.
It’s also an opportunity for people in the community to come out and do a little shopping.
“This is kind of our yearly sale Boutique Bash, so it’s just a great way for businesses to get rid of some inventory that they have had for a while in their stores,” said one of the business owners. “It’s a great way to build relationships with customers and a great way to build your brand.”
This is the sixth year for the event.
