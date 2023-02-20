Heartland Votes

Boutique Bash held in Cape Girardeau

Small business owners and shoppers gathered at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau Sunday, February 19 for the Annual Boutique Bash.
By Heartland News
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Small business owners gathered at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau Sunday, February 19 for the Annual Boutique Bash.

The event is a chance for entrepreneurs to grow and check out new ideas, while showing off their own.

It’s also an opportunity for people in the community to come out and do a little shopping.

“This is kind of our yearly sale Boutique Bash, so it’s just a great way for businesses to get rid of some inventory that they have had for a while in their stores,” said one of the business owners. “It’s a great way to build relationships with customers and a great way to build your brand.”

This is the sixth year for the event.

