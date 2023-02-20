Heartland Votes

8 severed cow heads found in Haywood County dumpster

A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week 2008' in...
A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week 2008' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(Michael Sohn | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after they say eight severed cow heads were found illegally dumped in a Brownsville dumpster over the weekend.

HCSO says that around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a call reporting that a large number of cow heads were found in a Solid Waste dumpster on Highway 54 Westbound near Thomas Road.

Deputies spoke with a nearby resident who said that he heard dumping noises around 2 a.m.

HSCO says the cows appear to be a Charolais mixed breed, each with tags in their ears and tongues cut out. Deputies also say the heads appeared to be severed with a chainsaw.

Those with information regarding this illegal dumping of animal parts in the garbage dumpsters, and/or theft of cattle, please contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158.

