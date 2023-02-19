Heartland Votes

USI Men’s Basketball player in stable condition after medical incident on the court

A USI guard suffered a medical incident on Saturday night but is in stable condition.
A USI guard suffered a medical incident on Saturday night but is in stable condition.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A USI guard suffered a medical incident on Saturday night but is in stable condition.

During the University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball game at Southeast Missouri State University on February 18, Tyler Henry, from Brooklyn, New York, collapsed on the court with 17.7 seconds left in the game.

According to a statement from the USI Director of Athletic Communication Raymond Simmons, Henry was transported to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri after receiving medical care on the court.

USI Head Coach Stan Gouard said Henry is in stable condition and under further observation.

“Fortunately, he has the support of his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southern Indiana community, and we are wishing him a successful recovery,” Gouard said. “A special thanks to the first responders, the Southeast Missouri medical professionals and Southeast Missouri State University for acting so quickly in coming to Tyler’s aid.”

Henry is back in Evansville, Indiana in good spirits under medical observation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
Authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence in Murray, Kentucky after conducting a...
Murray man arrested for drug trafficking charges after narcotics investigation
Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody

Latest News

The accident occurred at KY-80E and Green Valley Road. The driver was uninjured.
Rollover accident in Calloway County
Dorsey Hutson was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center, where he faces charges...
Kentucky man arrested on charges of Imprisonment and Assault
The SEMO men's team huddling together during a stoppage in play.
SEMO basketball praying for Tyler Henry
Several daughters and fathers of all ages danced their night away at the Osage Center in Cape...
Father Daughter Dance in Cape Girardeau, Mo.