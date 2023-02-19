USI Men’s Basketball player in stable condition after medical incident on the court

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A USI guard suffered a medical incident on Saturday night but is in stable condition.

During the University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball game at Southeast Missouri State University on February 18, Tyler Henry, from Brooklyn, New York, collapsed on the court with 17.7 seconds left in the game.

According to a statement from the USI Director of Athletic Communication Raymond Simmons, Henry was transported to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri after receiving medical care on the court.

USI Head Coach Stan Gouard said Henry is in stable condition and under further observation.

“Fortunately, he has the support of his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southern Indiana community, and we are wishing him a successful recovery,” Gouard said. “A special thanks to the first responders, the Southeast Missouri medical professionals and Southeast Missouri State University for acting so quickly in coming to Tyler’s aid.”

Henry is back in Evansville, Indiana in good spirits under medical observation.

