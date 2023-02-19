Heartland Votes

Sunshine for today, along with breezy conditions

First Alert Forecast @ 6AM on 2/19/23
By Meghan Smith
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday morning. Warmer temperatures will head into the Heartland for today however expect to see gusty winds by the afternoon hours. Temperatures starting off this morning in the low 40s in most places but quickly warming up into the upper 50s to low 60s.

For tonight, winds will start to die down just a bit, seeing a few clouds in the skies with temperatures dropping down into the low 50s in most places. Enjoy that sunshine for today because tomorrow during the early hours, we’ll start to see our first round of showers. The Heartland is in for a week of wet conditions, even expecting some scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Today, there will be warmer temperatures heading to the Heartland. However, expect so see some...
First Alert: Sunshine and warm temps today
