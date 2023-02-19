Southern Indiana basketball player Tyler Henry “all good” after collapsing during a timeout against SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A scary moment at the Show Me Center on Saturday has some positive news.

After collapsing on the court during a timeout, Southern Indiana’s Tyler Henry posted an update on his Twitter account that he is “all good.”

As of now I’m all good, I truly appreciate the prayers, support, and continued thoughtfulness from everyone through this situation. 💙 https://t.co/aBSsqhhxxF — Tyler Henry (@TheTylerHenry) February 19, 2023

“As of now I’m all good, I truly appreciate the prayers, support, and continued thoughtfulness from everyone through this situation,” Henry said in the post.

With 17.7 seconds remaining in the game between USI and SEMO, there was a stoppage in play. During that time Henry collapsed to the court.

First responders attended to Henry on the ground for nearly 20 minutes.

Then Henry was helped to his feet. A stretcher was brought out, and Henry was able to get onto it under his own power. He was then taken to the hospital.

Both teams were noticeably shaken by everything that took place.

Israel Barnes, Chris Harris and Brad Korn give their perspective on everything that happened when Tyler Henry collapsed at the Show Me Center.

“Just shows how fragile life is,” said SEMO guard Barnes. “I just thank God he’s ok.”

“Seeing what was happening we all got scared,” SEMO guard Chris Harris said. “That’s when Coach (Brad) Korn brought everybody together.”

“It was just one of those moments to bring the guys together, and just pray on (Tyler Henry) and hope that he was ok,” said SEMO head coach Brad Korn. “I have two young girls and that’s immediately where your mind goes. You just have to let the guys know how fragile life is and you can’t take anything for granted.”

USI and SEMO came to an agreement to forgo the final 17.7 seconds with SEMO leading 85-80.

In accordance with Section 4 of the NCAA Rulebook, because the contest had reached at least 30 minutes of basketball (”a reasonable point of conclusion”), and both teams agreed to end it at the “point of interruption,” the game will officially count.

