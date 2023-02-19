Heartland Votes

Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting at Bismark Night Club occurred last night that left four people with injuries.

A fight broke out between the suspect and security when the suspect then pulled out a gun and started firing indiscriminately.

Three people inside the building were injured; two with graze wounds and one with a gunshot wound to the right hip. One person outside the building was injured with a gunshot wound to the lower left leg.

All victims are listed as being in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male in his late 20′s.

The investigation to this event is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-371-8477 or texting STL and your tip to C-R-I-M-E-S (274637)

News4 will update this story as we learn more.

