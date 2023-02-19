Heartland Votes

SEMO men’s and women’s basketball sweep final home games of the season vs. Southern Indiana

SEMO vs Southern Indiana
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A medical incident involving Southern Indiana’s Tyler Henry caused the SEMO men’s game against the Screaming Eagles to be ended early.

Both teams came to an agreement to forgo the final 17.7 seconds after Henry collapsed on the court during a timeout. SEMO was leading 85-80 when play was stopped. That is the official final score.

The SEMO women’s team withstood a late USI comeback attempt for a 63-59 victory.

With the win, the Redhawks clinch a berth to the Ohio Valley Conference tournament after missing the post-season last year.

