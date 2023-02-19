Heartland Votes

Rollover accident in Calloway County

The accident occurred at KY-80E and Green Valley Road. The driver was uninjured.
The accident occurred at KY-80E and Green Valley Road. The driver was uninjured.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A rollover accident occurred last night that led to a controlled burn in Calloway County, Ky.

On February 18 around 6:00 p.m., a Calloway County Fire-Rescue tanker responded to an unreported controlled burn.

According to a press release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger side tires of the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.

The accident took place at KY-80E and Green Valley Road. The driver was uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say Nyeisha Davis, a former prison guard, has been arrested for trying to smuggle...
Guard arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into prison, authorities say
Authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence in Murray, Kentucky after conducting a...
Murray man arrested for drug trafficking charges after narcotics investigation

Latest News

Dorsey Hutson was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center, where he faces charges...
Kentucky man arrested on charges of Imprisonment and Assault
The SEMO men's team huddling together during a stoppage in play.
SEMO basketball praying for Tyler Henry
Several daughters and fathers of all ages danced their night away at the Osage Center in Cape...
Father Daughter Dance in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Mardi Gras has made its way to Cape Girardeau tonight.
Mardi Gras in Missouri