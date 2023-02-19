Rollover accident in Calloway County

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A rollover accident occurred last night that led to a controlled burn in Calloway County, Ky.

On February 18 around 6:00 p.m., a Calloway County Fire-Rescue tanker responded to an unreported controlled burn.

According to a press release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger side tires of the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.

The accident took place at KY-80E and Green Valley Road. The driver was uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

