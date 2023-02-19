Heartland Votes

Mardi Gras in Missouri

Mardi Gras has made its way to Cape Girardeau tonight.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mardi Gras has made its way to Cape Girardeau tonight.

Catholic Charities hosted a Mardi Gras themed fundraiser on February 18 to benefit the new Lifehouse Crisis Maternity Home coming to Downtown Cape.

Organizers say this new building would serve for unexpectant pregnancies. Ken Palermo, the Executive Director of Catholic Charities, says he’s ready to see this come to life.

“Turnout has been great, we’re expecting numbers similar to last year and with where we’re at right now, it’s a very exciting time with having broken ground and actually placed concrete,” Palermo said. “What’s going to happen here is really going to perpetuate and move us forward and getting to a point of completion.”

Palermo goes on to say the money would also be used for housing and education.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Raising money for unexpected pregnancies