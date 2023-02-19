Kentucky man arrested on charges of Imprisonment and Assault

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested in Murray, Ky., following an incident where he held two women against their will at their own residence overnight.

On February 14, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a Murray woman. She stated that her and her daughter were held against their will over night by her ex-boyfriend. 33-year-old Dorsey Hutson, who the woman claimed never lived with him, came to her residence the day prior.

After hearing the alarm go off, the victim soon found out that Hutson was in her home. She attempted to hit the emergency alarm but Hutson ripped it off the wall. The mother and daughter ran outside to get help but Hutson grabbed the mother and threw her to the ground. After attacking her, Hutson demanded a ride to Hazel and locked the victims in the back seat. Due to the vehicle having low gas, Hutson returned to the victim’s residence and kept them there overnight.

The next morning, on February 14, Hutson demanded he be taken to Hazel and that the incident not be reported. Hutson was unable to be located and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On February 18, Hutson had returned to the victim’s residence and she called 911. After a struggle, deputies were enroute and located Huston’s vehicle. Hutson was later located at his residence in Hazel and arrested.

Hutson was lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center, where he faces the following charges:

Two counts of Burglary 2nd Degree;

One count of Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree;

One count of Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree;

Two counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree;

Two counts of Assault 4th Degree;

