Jackson hosts Class 4 District 1 Wrestling Tournament

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - High school wrestling district tournaments wrapped up throughout the state on Saturday. Jackson High School hosted Class 4 District 1.

Multiple local wrestlers placed in the top four of their weight classes.

Jackson’s Landon Vassali (113) and Tyler Beyatte (215) both won District Championships.

Poplar Bluff’s Lucas Robertson (150) and Logan Hite (165) were also crowned champions.

More notable finishes from the Indians’ squad:

Noah Gibson (285): 2nd place

Griffin Horman (190): 3rd place

Gavin Hicks (144): 2nd place

Matthew May (138): 3rd place

Kade King (120): 2nd place

Kadon Shaw (106): 4th place

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.