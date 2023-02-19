Heartland Votes

Jackson hosts Class 4 District 1 Wrestling Tournament

Missouri Class 4 District 1 wrestling district tournament
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - High school wrestling district tournaments wrapped up throughout the state on Saturday. Jackson High School hosted Class 4 District 1.

Multiple local wrestlers placed in the top four of their weight classes.

Jackson’s Landon Vassali (113) and Tyler Beyatte (215) both won District Championships.

Poplar Bluff’s Lucas Robertson (150) and Logan Hite (165) were also crowned champions.

More notable finishes from the Indians’ squad:

  • Noah Gibson (285): 2nd place
  • Griffin Horman (190): 3rd place
  • Gavin Hicks (144): 2nd place
  • Matthew May (138): 3rd place
  • Kade King (120): 2nd place
  • Kadon Shaw (106): 4th place

