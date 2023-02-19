I-24 westbound under work zone lane restriction near 32mm

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will place a work zone lane restriction on I-24 westbound in Livingston County. The restriction will start at 10 p.m., February 18.

This work zone is so that emergency repairs can be made to a pothole near the 32 mile marker. This particular pothole has reportedly popped tires on several vehicles.

The KYTC Livingston County Highway Maintenance Crew has been repeatedly repairing a pothole at this site since February 16. The crew patched it four times Friday, February 17, and went back to the site for three additional repair efforts on February 18.

The crew plans to go back at night while traffic is reduced to attempt repair.

Westbound motorists on I-24 should be alert as they approach the work zone. The work zone is expected to be in place from about 10 p.m. to Midnight.

Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

