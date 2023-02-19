Heartland Votes

Horse painting for a cause

Artists across the Heartland are coming together to paint for a cause
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Artists across the Heartland are coming together to paint for a cause. In Cape Girardeau, Mo., a group of painters are all working together to raise money for individuals with special needs.

At Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, the funds collected go towards providing Horse Riding Therapy to those in need. Each picture is split into triangles and you pay a dollar to paint one.

Barb Bailey is the gallery manager and says having opportunities like this is a wonderful way to bring the community together.

“Pay a dollar for each triangle they’d like to paint. We put the paint on the brush and show them where they should paint,” said Bailey. “The money goes towards the Mississippi Valley, and they provide their people horse riding for special needs kids and some young adults.”

Bailey also said you don’t have to be an artist to sign up. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
Cape Girardeau police reported an uptick in skimming devices on gas pumps.
Cape Girardeau police warn of credit card skimmers on gas pumps
Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian

Latest News

Several daughters and fathers of all ages danced their night away at the Osage Center in Cape...
Father Daughter Dance in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Mardi Gras has made its way to Cape Girardeau tonight.
Mardi Gras in Missouri
Artists across the Heartland are coming together to paint for a cause
Painting for a cause
Mardi Gras has made its way to Cape Girardeau tonight.
Raising money for unexpected pregnancies