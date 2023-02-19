Horse painting for a cause

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Artists across the Heartland are coming together to paint for a cause. In Cape Girardeau, Mo., a group of painters are all working together to raise money for individuals with special needs.

At Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, the funds collected go towards providing Horse Riding Therapy to those in need. Each picture is split into triangles and you pay a dollar to paint one.

Barb Bailey is the gallery manager and says having opportunities like this is a wonderful way to bring the community together.

“Pay a dollar for each triangle they’d like to paint. We put the paint on the brush and show them where they should paint,” said Bailey. “The money goes towards the Mississippi Valley, and they provide their people horse riding for special needs kids and some young adults.”

Bailey also said you don’t have to be an artist to sign up. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

