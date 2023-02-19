Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunshine and warm temps today

First Alert Forecast @ 6AM on 2/19/23
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday morning, Heartland. Today, there will be warmer temperatures heading to the Heartland. However, expect so see some winds by the afternoon.

Temperatures start this morning off in the low 40s in most of the Heartland, but they will quickly be warming up to the upper 50s, and even the lower 60s.

For tonight, winds will start to die down. A few clouds will be in the sky and temperatures will drop down the low 50s.

Enjoy the sunshine for today, because tomorrow morning, there will be some showers. It seems the Heartland is in for a week of wet conditions, possibly even some scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday.

