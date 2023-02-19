Father Daughter Dance in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several daughters and fathers of all ages danced their night away at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

On February 18, the Fifteenth Annual Father Daughter Dance was held in the City of Cape Girardeau.

Kacie Walley, the event’s organizer, said she is excited to see more and more families join the fun.

“Well you know it’s more than we had last year, but that’s what I wanted, we always love to see all the little girls out on the dance floor with their fathers and it’s just been wonderful,” Walley said.

Walley says she is planning a Mother And Son Game Night on March 17 at the Sportsplex.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.