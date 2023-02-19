15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in St. Charles last night.

The St. Charles police responded to a shooting at 8:50 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

There the officers discovered a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who were robbed in the area of Oak Ave. and Perry Street by two suspects.

The victims were approached by the suspects, who announced a robbery and pulled out a handgun, eventually shooting into the vehicle and hitting the 15-year-old.

The 17-year-old said they were told to meet in the area where the robbery occurred. The reason why is still unknown.

“So it’s not a random act of violence these people were directed there, and that matter is still actively being investigated,” said Lt. Tom Wilkison with St. Charles Police Department.

In doorbell camera video, given to News 4 by a neighbor, you can hear a gunshot just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Shortly after, you can see a person run across Perry street and scamper behind some houses.

That video also shows two people walking toward the shooting minutes before the gunfire could be heard. The owner of the video said she also gave the footage to St. Charles Police.

The 17-year-old boy drove to the hospital, where he called in the robbery to police. The 15-year-old girl died at the hospital from her wounds. Police said they were speaking with the 17-year-old boy on Sunday to learn more.

This came on a street where some say it is quiet.

“It’s a very friendly, safe place,” said Christie Selvidge, whose mother lives in the neighborhood.

While several neighbors said this isn’t the first time a shooting occurred near that intersection, even showing us a bullet hole from another shooting.

This is an active investigation. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309

News 4 will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.