Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled due to possibly containing glass

More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.
More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Distributor PepsiCo is recalling one of its products.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled nationwide.

Officials said the recall is due to the drinks possibly continuing glass.

The drinks included in the recall are select 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks with expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10, 2023.

According to the FDA, the recall started on Jan. 28 and is currently ongoing.

Consumers who have questions or concerns have been advised to contact consumer relations at 1-800-211-8307.

