Heartland Votes

Murray man arrested for drug trafficking charges after narcotics investigation

Authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence in Murray, Kentucky after conducting a...
Authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence in Murray, Kentucky after conducting a narcotics investigation.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence in Murray, Kentucky after conducting a narcotics investigation.

On Feb 17, authorities found a quarter pound of methamphetamine, cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking. A handgun was also located.

According to a release on Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, the resident, Deandre Ash, 38, from Murray, was found to be a convicted felon.

Ash was taken to the Calloway County Detention Facility and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (>2 oz meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Cape Girardeau police reported an uptick in skimming devices on gas pumps.
Cape Girardeau police warn of credit card skimmers on gas pumps
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church
A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating

Latest News

On February 17, around 7:30 p.m., Hickman County 911 received a call about a tugboat emergency...
Tugboat crew rescued from Mississippi River in Kentucky
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, innocence project launches fundraiser
Wrongfully convicted Missouri man, now free: ‘I was finally heard’
The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting nominations for its 2023...
Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission seeking nominations for Endangered Buildings
A surge in stolen bicycles is becoming a reality for some in the Heartland
Bicycle theft on the rise: tips on how to protect your wheels