Murray man arrested for drug trafficking charges after narcotics investigation

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence in Murray, Kentucky after conducting a narcotics investigation.

On Feb 17, authorities found a quarter pound of methamphetamine, cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking. A handgun was also located.

According to a release on Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, the resident, Deandre Ash, 38, from Murray, was found to be a convicted felon.

Ash was taken to the Calloway County Detention Facility and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense (>2 oz meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

