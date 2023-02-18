Freezing temps this morning, warming up by the afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday morning heartland. A cool start to your weekend with below freezing temps in most places. By the afternoon hours expect to see temperatures warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s.

For this evening we’re going to continue with dry, mostly clear conditions, a few clouds heading into the heartland by the evening hours. Looking into Sunday, things will be a little bit on the warmer side as we’ll start the day off in the low 40s and work our way into the upper 50s by the afternoon hours. Expect to see an increase in winds as well, but continuing with sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.