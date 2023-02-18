Heartland Votes

Freezing temps this morning, warming up by the afternoon

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday morning heartland. A cool start to your weekend with below freezing temps in most places. By the afternoon hours expect to see temperatures warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s.

For this evening we’re going to continue with dry, mostly clear conditions, a few clouds heading into the heartland by the evening hours. Looking into Sunday, things will be a little bit on the warmer side as we’ll start the day off in the low 40s and work our way into the upper 50s by the afternoon hours. Expect to see an increase in winds as well, but continuing with sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police reported an uptick in skimming devices on gas pumps.
Cape Girardeau police warn of credit card skimmers on gas pumps
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed KCPD officer, K-9 & pedestrian
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church
A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/18
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/18
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry and warmer weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 2/17/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 2/17/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 2/17/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 2/17/23